MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old accused of stealing several pricey watches from multiple gyms across South Florida is now in custody, according to police.

Pictures obtained exclusively by 7News shows officers taking the juvenile into custody outside of Anatomy Gym, located at 3415 Northeast Second Ave in Miami, on Monday.

According to investigators, the teen has stolen high-end watches from members of multiple Anatomy Gym branches, as well as other health clubs across Miami-Dade and one in Los Angeles.

Officials say the juvenile used “fraud or trickery to commit a crime” and was “part of an organized theft group targeting specific locations and victims for high-value jewelry.”

“Clearly this guy has been doing this for a long time,” said David Abrams, an alleged victim.

According to the arrest report, the teen used false identification to gain access to Anatomy’s Lincoln Road location during a previous incident on Feb. 18.

Once inside, the teen allegedly hovered around the entrance of the men’s locker room and was captured on surveillance entering and exiting the locker room multiple times.

David Abrams told 7News he had his $11,000 Rolex watch ripped from one of the gym’s lockers around that time.

“It was, ‘Poof!’ Gone,” said Abrams. “It sounds like [Grand Theft Auto] VI has come a little early.”

Anatomy’s co-owner and co-CEO David Geller said his Miami location was the next target of this unwanted, sticky-fingered guest. But he made it his mission to not let him get away with his scheme.

The staff at that gym distracted and stalled the teen as they awaited police’s arrival.

“We asked him lots of leading questions and during that time, we called police,” said Geller.

Managers there recognized the teen as the same repeat ripoff artist who’d hit their other locations.

“He was never out of our sight,” said Geller.

Authorities pulled up a short time later and placed the juvenile into handcuffs.

They believe he was planning to pull a similar stunt at the gym’s lockers.

According to the Miami Beach police report, he had “a key within his pocket.”

One of the managers “recognized the key as one of the master keys to open the gym lockers,” the report continued.

Following the juvenile’s arrest, Geller said this serves as a strong reminder to gym members with expensive personal belongings.

“We remind members to leave their valuables inside their cars,” said Geller.

After having his watch snatched, Abrams completely agrees.

“Don’t bring your watch to the gym. Don’t bring your expensive watch or chains to the gym. Do not do it!” said Abrams.

The teen, who has not been named by officials, faces a list of charges, including fraud, burglary and grand theft.

He has since been taken to a juvenile facility.

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