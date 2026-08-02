MIAMI (WSVN) - A Texas tourist is now out of jail after being accused of shoving a bartender in downtown Miami.

Daniel Ramirez, 47, was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a felony battery charge.

Jail records showed that Ramirez posted his bond of $2,500, after he was arrested at a Royal Caribbean cruise terminal.

The incident happened on June 28 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Bayside Marketplace, when the victim, who asked not to be identified, said Ramirez argued with her.

Surveillance video captured Ramirez shoving the victim to the ground.

The victim said she ended up with a broken tooth and a concussion after her head hit the ground in a second shoving incident.

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