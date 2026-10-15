MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenager to the hospital after the victim was found shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 199th Street, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a white car with its doors open and its windshield riddled with bulletsoutside the Sub City sandwhich shop.

One witness, who identified himself as Tyler, told 7News that he didn’t see much, but he heard the terrifying encounter.

“I didn’t see who got hurt, man, but I knew it was a shootout, bro. I seen him, man. You know what I’m saying? I heard it, felt it,” he said.

Paramedics rushed the 17-year-old victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with traumatic injuries. As of Thursday morning, the patient’s condition is unknown.

While officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in Miami Gardens, investigators said this all started in Miramar. 7News has reached out to Miramar Police for more information.

As of Thursday morning, it remains unclear whether or not police have taken anyone into custody, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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