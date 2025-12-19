MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce got a bird’s-eye view of where the crash reportedly happened in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 194th Street, Friday afternoon.

The lone vehicle involved was loaded up on the back of a flatbed truck. There was visible front-end damage on the right side of the car.

A rescue helicopter picked up the 15-year-old victim outside of Brentwood Elementary School and flew her to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes between 193rd Street and 195th Street as they continue their investigation into what led up to the crash.

Crews could be seen cleaning up the roadway of debris as they prepared to reopen the road.

