MIAMI (WSVN) - Months after a teen risked his life to save his neighbor from a burning building, he’s getting a life-changing scholarship surprise and being honored by the City of Miami Police Department.

Seventeen-year-old Rami Ouazza was selected by the Do The Right Thing Program for his courageous actions in the early hours of Nov. 4.

Officials said Ouazza evacuated his apartment building with his family as a fire consumed it. But once outside, he took a moment to notice someone was missing: one of his neighbors, who is also a disabled retired police officer. Without hesitation, he ran back into the burning building and helped his neighbor to safety.

On Thursday, the Miami Police Department is calling Ouazza a hero and honoring him with a special presentation that will make his dream of becoming a police officer a reality.

“Always wanted to be a police officer and help mentor the community and just be a good example,” said Ouazza during his tour of the police department.

The young hero said he didn’t run to save the man’s life for recognition, but rather because it was the right thing to do.

“When I’m in school or anywhere really, I always think about defending those who can’t defend themselves, so I know there’s a lot of old people that are in the building that might not be able to get up themselves, so that was just the first thing I was thinking about, helping my neighbors and stuff like that,” he said.

During the tour, the 17-year-old and his family tried on equipment, stepped inside some police trucks, and controlled a ground drone. At one point, he stepped inside a classroom where police academy students were being taught, getting a first look at those who also want to save lives.

But the best surprise happened at the end of the tour. Sarah Perry of the Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund presented Ouazza with a check covering full tuition to attend the Miami Police Academy.

“In honor of my son, Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund, it is truly my honor to present this check to you today so that you can go through the police academy and become the police officer that you want to be,” said Perry.

Perry said she found out about Ouazza’s story while watching TV and was immediately impressed.

“Too many times you only hear the stories about the bad kids; we’re here to lift up the good so he can inspire others to be good,” she said.

The surprise left Ouazza speechless.

Also present for the special occasion were the firefighters who answered the call on the night Ouazza rushed into the flames to save his neighbors. They attended to celebrate the young man whose heroism they witnessed.

“This is why we do what we do. To be able to pass that legacy onto the next generation, and Rami’s a fantastic example. I’m grateful that we’re able to be a small part of this celebration, and looking forward to many good things in Rami’s future,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Morales joked that he’s happy the 17-year-old decided to become an officer and not a firefighter, but pointed out that it’s people like Ouazza who inspire uniformed officers to continue doing good things throughout the community.

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