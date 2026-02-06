MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen appeared in court, a day after police say he stole a Corvette in Miami and then took responding officers on a wild pursuit across the county.

Sixteen-year-old Kelvin Thomas stood before a judge on Friday morning in juvenile court.

According to police, he stole the car at gunpoint from two women early Thursday morning in Miami before he drove 14 miles north to Miami Gardens and crashed against a parked car at a gas station near Northwest 183rd Street and 42nd Avenue and then into a gate.

Detectives say following the crash, Thomas took off but he didn’t get far as officers placed him under arrest.

The judge ordered him to remain in secure detention and away from the victims.

