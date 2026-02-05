MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a teen driver into custody after a ritzy ride was stolen at gunpoint in Miami and wrecked in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the armed carjacking near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 30th Street, at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers came into contact with two victims who said they were approached by a male subject armed with a gun.

Detectives said the subject took off in the victims’ brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette and crashed into a gate on Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.

Surveillance video shows the teen speeding into a gas station as police followed behind, crashing into a parked car before skidding out of control and smashing into the fence.

Minutes later, multiple police cruisers corner the stolen Corvette. Video then shows a person running from the scene and officers follow them.

Soon after, officers move toward where the Corvette was crashed.

After an investigation, detectives say they retrieved a gun and other evidence.

Officers located and detained the subject who was identified as 16-year-old Kelvin Jamari Thomas.

He faces a charge of armed carjacking and a drug charge.

No injuries were reported.

