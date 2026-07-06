MIAMI (WSVN) - As fans across Bayfront Park geared up for the highly anticipated matchup between the United States and Belgium, many reacted to the controversy over FIFA’s decision to lift the red card suspension against Team USA’s Folarin Balogun.

On Sunday, FIFA announced Balgoun will be able to play on the pitch Monday night. He had received the red card during their match against Bosnia when he stepped on a player’s ankle.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that he had asked FIFA’s president to review the red card. FIFA says the ultimate decision to lift Balogun’s suspension came from their independent disciplinary committee.

But the move sparked some debate among fans at FIFA FanFest.

“I don’t like politics getting involved in sports, but we can use our best players,” said fan Ray Molina.

“Clearly a red card and he clearly deserves suspension or whatever the referee said so it’s shocking that is for me,” said another fan.

“I feel good that he’s getting to play. Obviously everybody thinks that it wasn’t a red card. I feel not great about the way in which it happened. I think that FIFA should have been much more transparent about how that decision making process was happening,” said fan Ashley Tippins.

Others said they stand by their player and FIFA’s reversal.

“I feel great about it. We’re just trying to figure out how did it happen and whatever it is we support it. Let’s do it,” said fan Tony Gause.

The hot topic spanned beyond downtown Miami and to Fritz & Franz Bierhaus where fans were on the same page.

“That should be like a yellow card and that’s it. I don’t think he should have been a red card,” said fan Santiago.

“The controversy lied with the ref and it was the right decision by FIFA to reverse it,” said another fan.

But back in Bayfront Park, the fans were waiting for kickoff to see if Team USA could advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“I just wanted to be able to experience it one last time before it ends. Free no USA,” said Tippins.

“Three-nil, USA,” said a young fan.

The matchup can be watched on WSVN-7 at 8 p.m.

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