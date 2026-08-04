SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former teacher at a Southwest Miami-Dade school faced a judge Tuesday morning, accused of hurting a student.

According to officials, Beatriz Gomez Hurtado grabbed a 2-year-old boy’s neck and face, then shook him back and forth for allegedly misbehaving in the classroom.

Gomez Hurtado is a teacher at the Lincoln-Martí location along Southwest 288th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 53-year-old was charged with child abuse and a judge has set her bond at $5,000.

A statement issued by a Lincoln-Martí spokesperson reads in part:

“Lincoln-Martí Community Agency is deeply saddened and troubled by the conduct depicted in the classroom surveillance video involving a former employee and a two-year-old child.

Upon viewing the footage, the Director immediately removed the employee from the classroom and campus, notified Lincoln-Mаrtí’s administrative office, and terminated her employment. Lincoln-Mаrtí then promptly reported the incident to the Florida Abuse Hotline.”

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