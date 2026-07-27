MIAMI (WSVN) - Some students in Miami got all the supplies they need before they head back to school in a couple of weeks.

Target employees got to work putting together approximately 700 backpacks filled with notebooks and other essential school supplies, like pens, pencils and crayons at the Overtown Youth Center, Monday morning.

The backpacks were later distributed to the youths that the center serves.

The center aims to ensure every student in their program has all the tools they need to get the best start to their school year.

Students in Miami-Dade will return to school on Aug. 13. Broward County students begin classes on Aug. 10.

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