NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the incident off of Northwest 189th Terrace and 88th Court, just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officialsd said the white vehicle struck a home and hit a gas line.

7Skyforce was over the area as a tow truck hauled the vehicle away.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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