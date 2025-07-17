SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after barricading himself in Southwest Miami-Dade following a reported domestic disturbance.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen in front of the home in the area of the 5400 block of Southwest 128th Avenue.

MDSO officials, alongside several other local agencies, were reportedly responding to a call of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, the man barricaded himself inside the home, causing police to call the SWAT team.

Three people, including the subject, were taken out of the home and are being inspected by responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officers.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.