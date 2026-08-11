NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade detectives arrested a 35-year-old suspect after they said he led officers on a pursuit in a Dodge Charger taken in an armed carjacking before bailing out and hiding inside a trash can.

According to an arrest report, detectives with the Tactical Robbery Unit spotted the silver Charger near Northwest 12th Avenue and 75th Street on Monday.

Investigators said the vehicle had been taken during an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.

Detectives set up surveillance and later saw Anthony Mitchell get into the driver’s seat with two other passengers, the report states.

Police said they attempted to stop the Charger near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 76th Street, but Mitchell refused to stop and accelerated toward Interstate 95. He drove north on I-95 before exiting at 119th Street, according to investigators.

The pursuit ended near Northwest First Avenue and 123rd Street, where police said Mitchell abandoned the Charger and ran.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded as officers established a perimeter and searched the area with K-9 and aviation units.

Investigators eventually found Mitchell hiding inside a trash can near where he had bailed out, according to the report.

A records check showed Mitchell did not have a valid driver’s license.

Mitchell was charged with third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding after a crash involving injury or damage, resisting an officer without violence and driving without a valid license.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday and ordered him held without bond.

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