SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows a driver striking a 73-year-old woman’s car before they drove their vehicle in reverse and then pepper sprayed the interior of her vehicle while she was inside it.

The encounter happened just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2026, in the area of Southwest 185th Street and 114th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The victim, a retired nurse and grandmother, recounted her experience to 7News and said she was caught completely off guard.

“You know, I’m not a young person, I’m 73 and I don’t see the reason why I should go through that,” she said. “I was driving along the road and I saw this car that erratically sped.”

Surveillance video captured the gray car, later identified as a Mercedes-Benz S Class, as it drove around the victim’s SUV, and then reversed toward the car and bumped into it.

As the victim’s car continued to move in reverse to avoid another possible collision, the Mercedes-Benz followed. When the victim attempted to leave and conducted a three-point turn, the driver of the Mercedes drove right up next to her.

“And I said ‘Maybe he’s coming to apologize that he banged up into my car,'” the victim said.

But he wasn’t there to apologize. The driver is seen on video bringing down their window and pepper spraying the victim through her open window.

“Sprayed me, sprayed me, oh my God, and I was just crying for help,” she recalled.

She then shared what happened next.

He said ‘you Black [expletive],’ the b-word, and he jumped back into his car and sped away,” she said.

She said that neighbors came to help her rinse the spray from her eyes and called the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

MDSO obtained further surveillance video that showed the subject and the car that was seen in the video.

The victim’s daughter now hopes that someone will recognize the person behind the wheel so that investigators can find them.

“This was just a cowardly wicked act,” she said. “This person is a menace to society, at least turn yourself in to at least show you have some type of heart.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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