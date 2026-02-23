SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Exclusive surveillance camera footage captured a trio of thieves opening a bank of mailboxes and stealing mail from a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The theft occurred in the Kendall Square neighborhood, at the intersection of Southwest 95th Street and 169th Place, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19th.

Footage showed the thieves using a key to unlock the mailboxes and take as much mail as possible.

Residents watched the surveillance video and expressed concern about the break-in.

“That’s concerned me, but that never had [happened] before,” said Daniela Altuve.

“They opened it very effortlessly, all the mailboxes at once,” said Matthew Escobar. “They were dressed in all black, and you can’t really see their skin color or anything, or their face, and yeah, just all black, covered completely head to toe.”

The crime was pulled off without causing damage.

Residents told 7News that the perpetrators needed to be caught because they believe the trio behind the crime are professionals and they could strike again.

“I think they’re definitely some kind of career criminal type of people,” said Escobar.

“It’s sad because this community is very, very safe,” said Altuve.

7News reached out to the United States Postal Service’s Miami office but has not heard back.

To report a mail theft crime, click here.

