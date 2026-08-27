SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surfside has moved forward with a permanent memorial in honor of the 98 lives lost at the Champlain Towers.

The town council approved the redesign around a month ago and now the final design of the memorial has been revealed after five years of planning.

The memorial will be built along the beach access at 88th Street on the edge of the Champlain South property and the centerpiece of it will be a water feature with two hands clasped along with the names of the 98 victims.

These approved plans however, differ from the ones that were originally proposed and drafted with input from a committee that included some of the victims’ families.

Their plans incorporated rubble from the collapse site and also included a 15-foot structure that was supposed to replicate the towers.

The memorial will remember June 24, 2021, the day Champlain Tower South collapsed and took 98 lives, and the many other lives and families who were changed forever.

A years-long federal investigation blamed environmental design and construction factors for the deadly collapse.

The timeline for construction of the memorial remains unclear, while the actual site of the collapse is being developed for a new residential project.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.