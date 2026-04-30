SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after allegedly charging at a beachgoer with a drill and threatening to kill him, according to an arrest report.

Police said officers were dispatched around 3:56 p.m. April 29 to the beach behind 9559 Collins Ave. after receiving a report of a man with a drill.

When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Yacov Levi sitting on a beach chair with a drill that had a large sand-digging bit attached and embedded into the chair, authorities said.

Levi refused commands and was handcuffed while still seated.

Investigators said the incident began when Levi asked the victim to sit in a beach chair.

The victim refused, saying Levi did not live there, according to the report.

Levi then allegedly grabbed a beach umbrella and attempted to strike the man before picking up a drill and charging at him while saying, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the report.

As officers attempted to move him, Levi rolled on the ground and kicked an officer in the legs, police said.

Authorities said Levi also damaged a beach chair belonging to a condominium association, causing about $500 in damage.

He was taken to jail and faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

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