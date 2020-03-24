Surfside issues “safer-at-home” emergency order

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surfside has issued an emergency “safer-at-home” order to combat the spread of the coronavirus in South Florida.

The order will go into effect at 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett is urging the town’s 6,000 residents to stay home unless they have to go out for essential activities, such as work if they do not have the ability to work remotely. He said they can still go out to exercise on the beach jogging path as long as they maintain a distance of six feet between themselves and others.

“As the number of coronavirus cases in South Florida continue to rise, the threat to our community’s health and safety is my number one concern,” Burkett said. “The faster we all comply with all of these lifesaving measures, the faster we can all get back to our normal way of life.”

Surfside has issued three emergency orders to date, including the temporary closures of the beach, town facilities, parks and recreation facilities, non-essential retail stores and commercial establishments.

Under the new order, all residents are urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

To read the full order, click here.

