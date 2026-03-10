HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some students are smiling big around South Florida schools as a new groundbreaking initiative has been launched focused on dental services.

Big Smiles Dental Program is offering a new program to help families with their busy schedules.

At 40 local schools, including South Hialeah Elementary, students get to enjoy free dental services, including exams, cleanings and other treatments upon getting parental consent.

Parents say the pilot program makes a big difference.

“They come to school. They do their cleaning. They head back to class. I don’t have to miss work. It’s really convenient,” said parent Evelyn Delgado.

Officials say the initiative aims to improve the quality of life for students by providing free preventive dental services.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.