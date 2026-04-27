KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A science experiment gone wrong sent one student to the hospital.

According to school officials, a female MAST Academy student suffered a sodium burn after mishandling materials during a science experiment.

The student was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed her injuries were not life-threatening and she has since been released from the hospital.

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