KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A science experiment gone wrong sent one student to the hospital.
According to school officials, a female MAST Academy student suffered a sodium burn after mishandling materials during a science experiment.
The student was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officials confirmed her injuries were not life-threatening and she has since been released from the hospital.
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