MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a stolen pickup truck led deputies on a chaotic pursuit that ended outside Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a man suspected of stealing the truck after leaving Dadeland Mall.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the subject fled at a high rate of speed, striking an MDSO cruiser in the process.

The truck was later spotted at the employee parking lot near MIA.

From there, the subjected attempted to flee again by ramming into a fence outside the airport.

That was when deputies took the man into custody.

The deputy that was inside the cruiser that was struck was not hurt.

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