SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Young patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital got into the spirit of the Halloween season with the help of Spirit Halloween of South Florida.

The children were able to pick out Halloween costumes at the hospital on Tuesday. Staff also filled their bags with candy and toys.

The event was held for patients who would not be able to go out on Halloween.

“Today we’re hosting our annual spirit of children Halloween party, celebrating Halloween a bit early to bring the Halloween magic and joy to kids and their families despite their journey in the hospital. So it’s a really great experience and it’s a lot of fun, and we’re very happy to be a part of the community,” said Justin Graham, a manager at Spirit Halloween of South Florida.

Spirit Halloween has partnered with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for 15 years to help their patients make their days in the hospital not as scary.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.