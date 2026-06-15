MIAMI (WSVN) - A special mural celebrated the power of soccer in Miami.

The One Game, One Youth legacy mural was created in collaboration with Street Art for Mankind.

The mural was revealed on Sunday afternoon.

The large-scale artwork was painted on a storage mart off Southwest Second Avenue.

It depicts young players from diverse backgrounds competing and symbolizing the dreams of the next generation.

It’s part of a broader mural series including two signature public art installations.

“Really wanted to have a mural that celebrates futbol, celebrates community, celebrates youth, as an ode to all the programs that we’ve been doing for community and legacy,” said Jennifer Roche, FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

The mural reflects the power of public art to inspire dialogue, celebrate diversity, and strengthen community connections across South Florida.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.