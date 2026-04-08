NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Golden Glades Interchange Project will require continuous lane closures on southbound Interstate 95 at NW 135 Street during two upcoming weekends. The closures are scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and April 17 to allow crews to perform concrete pavement work.

The pavement work is part of an ongoing project to relocate the southbound express toll gantry from NW 144 Street to NW 135 Street. During the construction, crews will close two general purpose lanes and both express lanes.

The first closure period begins Friday, April 10, at 10 p.m. and continues through Monday, April 13, at 5 a.m. A second round of work follows the same schedule the following weekend, starting Friday, April 17, at 10 p.m. and ending Monday, April 20, at 5 a.m.

While four lanes will be closed, two southbound general purpose lanes on I-95 will remain open for commuters. Project officials noted that the construction schedule is subject to change based on weather or other unexpected conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to visit www.fl511.com for real-time traffic updates and lane closure information. Motorists should follow all posted signage when traveling through the construction zone.

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