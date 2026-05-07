SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a car burglar.

Surveillance video captured a man entering the victim’s vehicle at a parking garage near Southwest 74th Street and 59th Court in South Miami on Tuesday morning.

According to police, he opened the trunk and took around $200 worth of items before taking off.

Investigators said the alleged burglar was wearing a brown polo and black shorts at the time of the crime.

If you recognize this person or have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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