MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida will host several events to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the September 11th terror attacks.

Friday marks 25 years since the tragic incident and South Floridians are coming together to remember the dark day.

In Miami-Dade, county officials will hold their annual remembrance ceremony at Tropical Park.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue will also come together at City Hall to pay their respects.

In Miami Beach, first responders will hold a ceremony that will include a moment of silence and a lowering of flags to half-staff.

“This was a horrific event. That really knocked our country to our knees,” said Former Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez.

For those residents who want to donate, the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day will organize the largest annual day of service in U.S. history at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday morning.

Volunteers at the Miami Gardens stadium are expected to pack over 270,000 healthy, non-perishable meals for local families at risk of hunger in South Florida.

Organizers say all meals packed by volunteers will be donated to Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue U.S. South Florida.

Up north in Broward County, officials will also be hosting touching tributes.

The Broward County Aviation Department will host a ceremony at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, located in Terminal 1’s lower level at its 9/11 Never Forget Memorial.

At the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum, leaders are remembering the heroes of that day. First responders will climb 110 flights of stairs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood for their second-ever “Rock the Climb.”

The first responders will begin their day with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the moment the first plane hit the first World Trade Center tower. Following that moment of silence, crews will begin their stair climb.

Across South Florida, Friday will be a day to remember the selfless acts of leaders and the innocent lives that were lost in the terrorist attacks.

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