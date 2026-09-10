(WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward counties will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Friday with dozens of ceremonies, memorial stair climbs and a mass volunteer meal-packing event.

Many of the events will include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first hijacked plane struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower. Several communities also plan stair climbs symbolizing the 110 flights firefighters climbed that day, and a Miami Gardens event will draw more than 1,000 volunteers to pack meals for families in need.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

In Miami, city officials, firefighters and police officers will gather from 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, to honor the victims of the attacks and the first responders who died in the line of duty. The city’s Fire-Rescue Department will follow with a graduation ceremony for 44 new firefighters at the Miami Fire Training Center, 3425 Jefferson St., including a demonstration of skills the recruits learned during training.

Miami Beach fire and police first responders will hold a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at 2300 Pine Tree Drive, lowering the American flag to half-staff during a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

The Coral Gables Fire and Police departments will host a joint ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at 12151 Salzedo St. honoring both the victims and the responders who managed the crisis.

The public is invited to a remembrance from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Doral Government Center, 8401 NW 53rd Terrace.

In Key Biscayne, a ceremony at 8:20 a.m. at the Civic Center’s Monaco Fountain, 10 Village Green Way, will include a moment of silence, a prayer and remarks from retired New York Fire Department Capt. Robert Senator.

Hialeah will hold a 25th-anniversary remembrance at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 93 E. Fifth St. State Rep. Alex Rizzo, Mayor Bryan Calvo, the City Council and fire and police command staff are expected to attend.

Miami Gardens will host a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. at Lester Brown Park, 19405 NW 32nd Ave. Separately, more than 1,000 volunteers are expected at Hard Rock Stadium’s Paddock Club, 347 Don Shula Drive, starting at 9 a.m. to pack more than 270,000 meals as part of the nonprofit 9/11 Day’s “Honor Through Action” national day of service. The meals will be donated to Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue US South Florida.

The North Miami Police Department will mark the anniversary with a 21-gun salute and a moment of silence at 9:11 a.m. at its headquarters, 700 NE 124th St.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St.

Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus will host a commemoration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fred Shaw Plaza, 11011 SW 104th St., open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

BROWARD COUNTY

The Broward County Aviation Department will hold a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s permanent 9/11 memorial in the Terminal 1 baggage claim area, marking the 25th anniversary of Patriot Day. The Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum, 1022 W. Las Olas Blvd., will hold its own ceremony at 9 a.m. with remarks from fire officials, a ceremonial bell ringing and a moment of silence. Nearby, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., will host a commemoration at 11 a.m. with free admission; its exhibit “Joel Meyerowitz: Aftermath,” featuring photographs taken at ground zero, runs through February.

In Coral Springs, a ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Northwest Regional Library, 3151 N. University Drive. Richard Rosenblum, whose brother Andrew was killed at the World Trade Center, is scheduled to speak. The city will display 424 American flags honoring first responders killed in the line of duty, with a moment of radio silence at 8:46 a.m.

Hollywood will host the second annual Rock The Climb 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and the 110-story climb beginning at 9:30 a.m. Separately, Fire Station 31, 3401 Hollywood Blvd., will hold its annual ceremony at 8:30 a.m.; attendees are asked to park at the David Park Community Center, 108 N. 33rd Court.

Pembroke Pines will open a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Park, 601 City Center Way, with a color presentation by police and fire honor guards, guest speakers and a school chorus.

In Miramar, Mayor Wayne M. Messam will lead a ceremony at 8 a.m. at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, featuring performances by area high school students and a National Guard band. Col. Willie Rodney of U.S. Southern Command will deliver the keynote address.

Coconut Creek’s step challenge begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Coconut Creek Recreation Complex, 4455 Sol Press Blvd., with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. and a commemorative stair climb equivalent to 110 floors led by police and fire rescue personnel, followed by a step class at 9 a.m.

Dania Beach will hold a Patriot Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 116 W. Dania Beach Blvd., including the ringing of 555 bells, a flag lowering and bagpipe music.

Margate’s ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Firefighters Park, 2500 N. Rock Island Road, with remarks from Fire Chief Roberto Lorenzo and a former New York City firefighter.

Sunrise will hold a remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Pompano Beach’s evening remembrance, featuring patriotic and jazz music and live art, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charlotte Burrie Center, 2669 N. Federal Highway.

Tamarac Fire Rescue will hold a memorial stair climb at 9 a.m. at HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, climbing 110 flights in honor of the 343 firefighters who died climbing the World Trade Center towers.

North Lauderdale held a wreath-laying ceremony Thursday at City Hall, 701 SW 71st Ave., site of a permanent memorial that includes World Trade Center steel, a Pentagon artifact and soil from the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93. A 5K fun run/walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Hampton Pines Park, 7800 Hamptons Blvd.

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