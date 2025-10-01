MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some services across South Florida came to a halt or became severely limited following a government shutdown that began Wednesday as Washington politicians could not reach a funding deal in time.

“What are the Democrats doing? This is a clean resolution. All we’re doing is keeping the funding. Actually, the funding is too high, it’s still the Biden funding but I don’t want to shut down government so I support it,” said U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

“We’re fighting to lower costs, cancel the cuts and save healthcare,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu.

In South Florida, our two national parks — Everglades and Biscayne– remain partially opened as their visitor center is closed and some park employees have been furloughed.

The announcement by the National Park Service threw a wrench into the plans of a couple from Maine who were in town to see the beautiful Everglades.

“Yeah, a little disappointed,” said Wess. “Our plans were ruined today. It’s really sad.”

Despite the shutdown, critical services like the Postal Service and Medicare and Social Security payments will continue. Federal courthouses will remain opened as well.

At South Florida airports, things are running smoothly. Transportation Security Administration and air traffic controllers are deemed essential workers so they are expected to come to work despite not getting paid until a deal is reached in Washington.

Experts say a prolonged shutdown could increase call outs of many TSA agents, bringing flight disruptions to the airports.

