MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the final days of early voting are upon South Florida, candidates on the ballot encouraged voter turnout while voters headed to the polls to make their voices heard for the midterm election.

People across South Florida, including in Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale and North Dade lined up at the polls to vote for their candidates.

“Every year is important but I think right now this is somewhat more important, faced with what’s going on around us and some of the things we’re dealing with,” said a resident.

Some of the candidates on the ballot also made their rounds, as Democratic candidate Angie Nixon, together with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, held a multi city “Get out the Vote” caravan at Charles Hadley Park in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

“We are just three days away from making history.” said Nixon. “Sometimes you know, Liberty City doesn’t get the love that they need. And so I wanted to come up and show up for them and see I have their back.”

Nixon then went to the North Dade regional library, an early voting site in Miami Gardens, to bring support in her race against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar voted at the Coral Gables branch library. She hopes to keep her seat for House District 27 against Democratic candidate Eliott Rodriguez.

“I’m so happy, because I just finished voting and I saw long lines. I had never seen that in a midterm election,” she said. “We’re voting for an ideology. I believe that regardless of your party affiliation, we got to vote. We have to stay with the American agenda, what we have known for the last 250 years.”

Voters in the city of Miami will also decide the future of Virginia Key with Referendum 3, which will decide if the city will lease nearly 28 acres of public waterfront over an an initial 45 years of redevelopment.

However, critics have raised concerns of potential environmental harm.

They would have to dredge this entire bay bottom, right. Eliminating all the sea grass, tearing up all the mangroves and wetland habitats, soft coral, sponges. All of that to get their mega yacht marina in place. So that’s going to cause irreversible environmental damage,” said Aabad Melwani, president of the Rickenbacker Marina.

Sunday is the last day for early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as voting ends at 7 p.m.. Residents can cast their votes at any polling location, but on Election Day, votes must be cast at a designated voting location.

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