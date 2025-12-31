MIAMI (WSVN) - Two families got to cut the ribbon outside of their new homes in one neighborhood as part of an affordable housing program.

The Wilson and Lott families are now neighbors at new homes in Buena Vista. They were joined by Miami Commissioner Christine King and other city officials to commemorate the opening of the new affordable homes.

“Each of our families today are so deserving of this; they’ve worked so hard to get where they are today,” said King.

King joined the new homeowners to mark the completion of the homes in Miami.

“We have taken what was a vacant lot, overgrown, an eye sore in the city, and turned it into someone’s forever home,” said King.

These account for two of the six homes that have been built to date, with 16 more currently in development.

“Every week, me and my team meet to make sure these projects don’t go off the rails, and I’m happy to say there’s more to come,” said King.

Both families who moved into the new homes were all smiles throughout the day.

Shemeka Wilson, a chef and mother of three, said the emotions from the day were overwhelming.

At one point, she was choked up and embraced the commissioner as she reflected on her journey.

“It’s overwhelming because when my mom passed, I was young and I had a 2-year-old son, and I was homeless for awhile before, and I was moving around from family members to family members,” said Wilson.

For Patricia Lott, another new homeowner, she shared the moment with her family on the special day.

“This is the epitome of generational wealth,” Lott said. “Because today is my birthday and I’m turning 70.”

Lott, who works as a Miami-Dade County employee, was eternally grateful to be able to take in every moment.

“I’m just so happy to live this dream because this is definitely the American dream,” said Lott.

Both of the new homeowners qualified for assistance through Miami’s First-Time Homebuyer Program.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.