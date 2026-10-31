MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) The final push for early voting is underway across South Florida as it is set to end on Saturday evening in Monroe County.

Voters in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties will have until Sunday evening to cast their votes.

Officials recommend those who hold mail-in ballots to drop them off directly at a secure voting site instead of mailing them through the post office.

Mail-in ballots must be sent in by Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.