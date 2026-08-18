MIAMI (WSVN) - With the temperatures creeping the triple digits, South Floridians continue to fend off the near-record heat wave enveloping the region as officials offer invaluable tips to stay cool.

7News cameras captured a construction crew battling the sweltering heat as they conducted their work on Tuesday.

With feels-like temperatures surpassing 100, officials issued a heat advisory for residents all across Miami-Dade and Broward that lasts until 7 p.m.

Some residents across South Florida have been finding ways to cool off during this intense heat.

“[We] got in our truck today and it said 101 degrees so we’re like, ‘You know what, let’s grab our dog, take him to the lake,'” said a resident.

A wave of Saharan dust passing over South Florida has only helped trap the extreme heat. Officials say even with hot temperatures being a common occurrence, residents should be wary.

“We’re used to the heat here but this extreme and with the Saharan dust, it amplifies it,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

With the stifling heat posing substantial health risks after prolonged exposure, officials advise residents who are able to stay indoors to do so as much as they can.

But for those like construction crews who have to spend significant time outside for work, officials stressed the importance that they take some time off during their days to get out of the direct sunlight and stay hydrated.

“It’s important [that] they take frequent breaks, try to go in the shade, drink water from the night before ’cause there’s a saying that if you’re thirsty, that means you’re already dehydrated,” said Sanchez.

Voters seeking to cast their ballots on Tuesday’s primary elections should also be prepared to face staggering temperatures as they make their way to polling locations.

“Wear hats, wear sunglasses, loose-fitting clothes, sunblock and sun protectant,” said Sanchez.

Health expert Dr. Jorge Vallejo said this level of heat can turn dangerous quickly.

“Dehydration could cause dizziness, weakness, fatigue, even perhaps heat stroke,” said Vallejo.

Vallejo seconded Sanchez’s suggestion of drinking water, emphasizing that staying hydrated throughout the day will go a long way in fending off heat-related dangers.

“Drinking about six to eight cups of water, even natural juices. Stay in the shade and wear light colored clothing,” said Vallejo.

Young children and the elderly are the most at-risk to overexposure to high temperatures.

Due to that, first responders said it’s important that families ensure that they don’t leave children or pets inside of a hot car.

Officials also say to treat your furry friends like you would a young child and keep them from spending too much time outside, including avoiding extended periods of having to walk on hot pavement.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.