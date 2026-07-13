MIAMI (WSVN) - After launching a coffee cart business in South Florida, one student has been selected for an opportunity of a lifetime during the World Cup semifinals.

Angelina Diaz was chosen to serve as a coin toss assistant during the match between France and Spain in Dallas on Tuesday.

Diaz will join the referees and team captains as part of the game’s iconic pre-match tradition. She will carry the official match coin onto the pitch for the referee to use to decide which team will go first.

Since opening up her own coffee shop business in South Florida, she’s worked hard and given it her all. Now, her determination has gotten her to a stage farther than just serving up drinks.

“It’s exciting, I never thought in a million years that I would go to a stadium. It’s something that’s really like unbelievable in a way,” she said.

Diaz has also been part of the Easterseals South Florida program, a nonprofit to help individuals of all ages with disabilities.

In recognition of her diligence, Coca-Cola and the Easterseals organization surprised her with a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m incredibly proud of Angelina and all the progress she has made. This means more than you think for her, for us, as a family, as Easterseals,” said Camilla Rocha, President and CEO of Easterseals South Florida.

Rocha also shared her appreciation of Diaz’s business.

“Nothing better than coming to work and having that first cup of coffee from Angelina’s coffee cart. She brings a smile along with the great coffee,” Rocha said.

For Diaz, soccer has been a major part of her life growing up.

“My brother would also go out with his friends and I would join him and I would be goalkeeper. And I sort of grew up in it and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Soon, she will be part of a moment she will never forget.

“I know there’s many people that also work hard, but I think the amount of time and effort I put into it. I think Coca Cola saw that, I’m really happy they did. the things I had to go through and stuff like that. I think I’m really happy they saw it and thought I deserved the opportunity to go there,” said Diaz.

Diaz said she is nervous, but ready for Tuesday’s match.

The coin toss assistant has the distinct responsibility of presenting the official match coin to the referee. This occurs after the team lineup and national anthems.

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