South Florida cities with stay-at-home orders

Miami-Dade
Surfside’s stay-at-home order is in effect starting 6 p.m., Tuesday. Residents are urged to stay home unless necessary.
Miami Beach’s stay-at-home order went into effect at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday. It will run for two days, however an extension is possible. Residents are urged to stay home.
Bal Harbour Village
Bal Harbour Village issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday. Residents urged to remain in their homes.
The City of Aventura issued a stay-at-home order at 2 p.m., Tuesday. Residents are strongly recommended to stay at home.
This page will be updated as more cities issue stay-at-home orders
