DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger bus fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road as fire crews battled the flames.

Davie Firefighters responded to the bus fire on Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

7Skyforce shows fire crews tackling the flames.

Fire crews have extinguished the fire on the passenger bus that had about 40 people on board at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been diverted to an off-road.

Video shared with 7News shows black smoke and flames from the bus fire.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.