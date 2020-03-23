Miami Beach issues stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has issued a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, requires all Miami Beach city residents to remain at home.

Click here to read the full order.

According to the order, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, and all non-essential travel is prohibited.

Officials said there are exceptions to the order. Residents will still be allowed to go to work, visit essential retail locations — like grocery stores and hardware stores, visit banks, pharmacies, post offices, restaurants (for delivery and take out services only), doctors offices and other locations that remain open.

For more information explaining the stay-at-home order, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.