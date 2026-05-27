MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating an overnight shooting in South Beach that involved an off-duty law enforcement officer and sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the incident at South Pointe Park, located at 1 Washington Ave., just after 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the officer was involved in some kind of interaction that resulted in a firearm discharged.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an incident did occur between a subject and an off-duty police officer where shots were fired,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess. “We responded here, identified someone who did suffer a gunshot wound.”

Police did not specify the officer’s law enforcement agency, but according to a 7News source, the deputy is a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

Detectives said the deputy was the victim during an encounter with a subject near the park.

Upon arrival, the injured subject took off running, but was stopped at a bench along the water. Paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the subject to Ryder Trauma Center.

“He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition,” he said. “The victim who was on the scene who identified himself as an off-duty police officer was also attended to on our scene as well.”

Video posted by Only in Dade shows first responders around a concrete bench, and there appears to be a person on the bench.

“There’s no threat to the community. Someone was taken into protective custody, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time,” said Bess. “As we speak, our investigators in collaboration with their detectives are really combing through our evidence and we are trying to determine the sequence of events, what led up to the actual shooting.”

Back at the scene, area resident Chris Zuccarini heard the commotion from his 35th floor condominium.

“It was an overwhelming response. I woke up to the sounds of police sirens and ambulances,” he said. “Multiple police vehicles went down the lifeguard path to the beach.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency for this shooting.

In a statement to 7News, FDLE said: “At the request of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, FDLE is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach. FDLE’s investigation is limited to the deputy’s use of force. The investigation remains active, therefore additional information will not be provided.”

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrest has been made.

Detectives said the injured subject will be questioned.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.