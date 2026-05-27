MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating an overnight shooting in South Beach that involved an off-duty law enforcement officer and sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the incident at South Pointe Park, located at 1 Washington Ave., just after 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the officer was involved in some kind of interaction that resulted in a firearm discharged.

Police did not specify the officer’s law enforcement agency, but according to a 7News source, the officer is a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess spoke with 7News hours later.

“We do know that an incident did occur, at which point in time shots were fired, and a subject was struck,” he said. “We responded here, identified someone who did suffer a gunshot wound.”

Paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the subject to Ryder Trauma Center.

“He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition,” he said. “The victim who was on the scene who identified himself as an off-duty police officer was also attended to on our scene as well.”

Back at the scene, video posted by Only in Dade shows first responders around a concrete bench, and there appears to be a person on the bench.

“There’s no threat to the community. Someone was taken into protective custody, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time,” said Bess.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigative agency for this shooting.

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