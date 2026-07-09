(WSVN) - Some southbound lanes of I-95 are closed in Miami-Dade County following a multi-vehicle crash near SR-860/Miami Gardens Drive, traffic officials said Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported the closure as of 4:03 p.m.

No additional details on injuries or the cause of the crash were immediately available.

Road Rangers are on currently scene.

Drivers are urged to move over or slow down in the area and seek alternate routes.

As of late Thursday afternoon, two general purpose lanes have reopened, allowing traffic to begin moving.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.