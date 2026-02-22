MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a restaurant kitchen at Papo Llega Y Pon in Miami Saturday night.

The building was heavily secured, which forced fire crews to cut through the door to get to the fire, and quickly put it out.

No one was injured, and no one was inside the building.

Officials said that the fire was an accident and was caused by ovens that were left cooking overnight.

