NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man was arrested after police said he stabbed his sibling during a dispute and later kicked a nurse while being treated at a hospital, according to an arrest report.

Paganini Fleurantin was taken into custody April 23, 2026, and faces charges including attempted felony murder and battery against his sibling, as well as battery on an emergency medical care provider.

Authorities said the incident began at a Northwest Miami-Dade residence, where Fleurantin and his sibling got into a verbal dispute related to his mental health. Investigators said the argument escalated when Fleurantin allegedly punched and stabbed the sibling in the chest with a sharp object.

Police said the sibling sustained a superficial stab wound and was transported to a trauma center for evaluation.

According to the report, Fleurantin barricaded himself inside the home before being taken into custody by responding deputies.

Authorities said Fleurantin was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, where he was involved in a second incident. Investigators said he became verbally aggressive and kicked a nurse in the lower abdomen as she attempted to administer medication. The nurse did not report visible injuries.

Fleurantin was arrested later that day at the hospital, according to the report.

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