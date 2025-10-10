MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving two vehicles shut down some eastbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Friday afternoon.

Just after 3:45 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle but was safely removed by crews.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one adult was transported to a local hospital following the crash.

As emergency crews clear the scene, two eastbound side of the Palmetto Expressway have since re-opened. Other lanes remain closed.

Troopers are diverting drivers off the highway at Northwest 27th Avenue and urging motorists to avoid the area.

