WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Secret Service employee was caught with his pants down committing a sickening act, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and is now behind bars.

Authorities say 33-year-old John Spillman “committed the offense of indecent exposure” during his assignment in South Florida over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, Sunday night.

Hotel guests told investigators “they were downstairs in the hotel lobby, and the defendant followed them” at around midnight.

The guests then “saw the defendant masturbating next to their hotel room.”

The report goes on to say the guests called security, who later found “the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor.”

According to the Secret Service, Spillman is from Marble Falls, Texas and was based in the nation’s capital. He was in South Florida as part of a security perimeter screening detail at Trump National Doral for President Trump’s scheduled visit to attend the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley released a statement addressing the allegations against Spillman, which reads in part:

“The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.”

Spillman’s South Florida assignment concluded on Sunday and he was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

He appeared in bond court at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Monday.

The Secret Service has placed Spillman on leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

Spillman remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond.

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