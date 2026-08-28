MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Miami’s Model City area.

Detectives said Twala Vette Moore, 64, was last seen on Thursday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a long sleeve green jacket and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.