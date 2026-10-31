MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman.

According to authorities, 75-year-old Althea Payne Frederick was last seen on Friday at approximately 8 a.m. at 1301 NW 65th Street #201 in Model City.

She stands at 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 110 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Brenes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

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