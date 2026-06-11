MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 74-year-old Juan Luis Wiese Garcia was last seen in the downtown area of Miami, Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a hospital wristband.

Garcia stands at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Jackson or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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