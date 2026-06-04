MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Yolanda Fleming, who was reported missing Thursday.

Fleming was last seen in the Model City area wearing a black-and-white striped dress and a green scarf, according to the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Fleming is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 320 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Fleming’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective L. Joseph or the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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