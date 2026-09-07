MIAMI (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Andrea Daniels, 37, was last seen on Aug. 31 from Port of Miami, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Miami” written on it, black sweatpants with two white stripes on the side, and unknown shoes.

Anyone with information on Daniels whereabouts should contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u307338@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.