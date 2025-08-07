NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an armed man who, they said, robbed a Dollar Tree store in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the incident at the business, located off Northeast 108th Street and 15th Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, employees encountered the subject, who was armed with a firearm after he entered the store. It’s unclear how he gained access.

Detectives said the staff obeyed the subject’s demands before he fled by unknown means.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

