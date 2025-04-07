MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for an endangered adult reported missing from Miami.

70-year-old Jocelyn Michel was reported missing from the 15000 block of Southwest 113th Court in Miami after having last been seen at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

She stands at five feet and four inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress and pink sneakers.

She has not made contact with her family and may be in need of services.

If you or anyone you know has any information on the above subject and/or case, please contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

